Journal Article

Citation

Coladonato C, Perez AR, Sonnier JH, Wilson S, Paul RW, Gawel R, Connors G, Freedman KB, Bishop ME. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2024; 12(8): e23259671241258489.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/23259671241258489

PMID

39131095

PMCID

PMC11307338

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the incidence of osteochondritis dissecans (OCD) of the knee may be low, an overview and comparison of sports-related outcomes with current surgical management techniques are needed.

PURPOSE: To summarize the available evidence regarding outcomes for different surgical treatment options for unstable OCD of the knee in both skeletally mature and immature patients by calculating the return to sports (RTS) rate, the mean RTS time, and other sports-related postoperative outcome measures. STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review; Level of evidence, 4.

METHODS: A systematic review of studies on RTS after surgical correction of unstable OCD within the knee was conducted utilizing PubMed, Embase, and the Cochrane databases. Included were studies discussing the treatment of unstable OCD with minimum 1-year follow-up outcomes. Multivariate analysis was used to compare studies grouped together based on RTS and skeletal maturity.

RESULTS: Of 2229 articles, 6 studies (197 patients; 198 knees) met the inclusion criteria and were included in our analysis. The percentage of patients who returned to the previous level of sport ranged from 52% to 100%; those returning to any level of sport ranged from 87% to 100%. Clinical outcomes did not differ between patients with open versus closed physes. Osteochondral Autograft Transfer System (OATS) procedures had a 100% RTS rate across several studies with skeletally mature and mixed cohorts, and microfracture had the lowest overall RTS rate (52%). For skeletally immature patients, all examined studies that utilized either open or arthroscopic reduction and internal fixation, 77% and 78%, respectively, had acceptable RTS rates. Arthroscopic fixation had a higher rate of revision surgery in both skeletally mature and immature patients.

CONCLUSION: Our analysis indicated that the treatment of unstable OCD lesions using the OATS technique demonstrated high RTS rates across several studies, while microfracture alone exhibited the lowest RTS rate. Both arthroscopic and open internal fixation utilizing bioabsorbable screws yielded satisfactory RTS rates for juvenile patients with OCD.


Language: en

Keywords

knee; operative; osteochondritis dissecans; unstable

