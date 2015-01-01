Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are limited data on the epidemiology of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures in elite adult soccer players, especially in the Russian Premier League (RPL). There is an increased risk of injury due to a combination of additional risk factors such as playing in extremely high and low temperatures, frequent long flights, and regular play on natural and artificial surfaces.



PURPOSE: To study the epidemiology of ACL ruptures and determine the patterns associated with their occurrence in RPL soccer players. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: All ACL ruptures requiring surgery sustained by players competing in the RPL across 12 competitive seasons between 2010 and 2022 were analyzed. All required data were collected from media analysis and confirmed by club doctors.



RESULTS: A total of 85 players sustained 100 injuries during 12 competitive seasons. A total of 96.5% of players returned to competitive play. The injury incidence in RPL and during participation of RPL teams in European Cups were 0.4760 and 0.5622 per 1000 playing hours, respectively. When analyzing the outcomes of the primary ACL surgery (a total of 76 operations), the following data were obtained: in 11 cases (14.5%), there was a reinjury on the ipsilateral knee joint and in 4 cases (5.3%) on the contralateral knee joint. The mean return-to-play time after all operations was 284 ± 116 days. The time of return to play after primary reconstruction was 289 ± 136 days, 278 ± 91 days after reconstruction on the contralateral knee and 271 ± 51.5 days after the first ACL revision reconstruction on the ipsilateral knee joints.



CONCLUSION: RPL ACL injury epidemiology is similar to that in the other leagues from around the world, although there are factors that can potentially influence the number of these injuries.

Language: en