|
Citation
|
Pritchard TR, Buckle JL, Thomassin K, Lewis SP. PLoS One 2024; 19(8): e0306929.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39133696
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Residents of rural regions may have higher and unique suicide risks. Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) is a Canadian province replete with rural regions. Despite an abundance of rural suicide research, heterogeneity in rural regions may preclude amalgamating findings to inform prevention efforts. Thus, exploring the unique needs of NL is needed. Importantly, health care providers (HCP) may afford unique perspectives on the suicide-related needs or concerns of rural life. We asked HCPs of residents of rural NL their perceived suicide risk factors, concerns, and needs for rural NL.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; *Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Health Personnel/psychology; *Rural Population; Newfoundland and Labrador/epidemiology