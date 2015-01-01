|
Wallis ND, Cadena Camargo Y, Krumeich A. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e118.
39135115
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Colombia has high numbers of internally displaced people, forced to migrate due to the conflict. 1 in 3 displaced women undergo pregnancy during adolescence, compared to around 1 in 5 in the non-displaced population, alongside health and resource inequalities between these groups. There is limited qualitative information available from the perspectives of displaced women experiencing adolescent pregnancy. This research explores how structural violence may feature in their experiences.
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Conflict; Adolescent; Colombia; Young Adult; Pregnancy; Health Services Accessibility; Adolescence; *Qualitative Research; *Pregnancy in Adolescence/psychology; Violence/psychology; Internal displacement; Refugees/psychology; Structural violence