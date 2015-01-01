Abstract

BACKGROUND: Colombia has high numbers of internally displaced people, forced to migrate due to the conflict. 1 in 3 displaced women undergo pregnancy during adolescence, compared to around 1 in 5 in the non-displaced population, alongside health and resource inequalities between these groups. There is limited qualitative information available from the perspectives of displaced women experiencing adolescent pregnancy. This research explores how structural violence may feature in their experiences.



METHODS: Qualitative methods were used. Participants were recruited with purposive sampling, using key informants and snowball sampling technique. 14 semi-structured interviews were conducted in Ciudad Bolívar, Bogotá, involving 11 displaced women who began childbearing age 15-19 in the past 10 years, and 4 participants' mothers. Data was analysed using the theoretical framework of structural violence, and emergent themes categorised using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Pregnancy was considered advantageous in many ways, but this was contradicted by resulting disadvantages that ensued. Structural violence was embedded in life stories, manifesting in poverty and difficulties accessing reliable income, poor access to healthcare and education following pregnancy. Institutional and interpersonal discrimination confounded these challenges.



CONCLUSIONS: Pregnancy during adolescence was a contradictory experience, representing both a safety net and a trap due to a complex interplay of structural and cultural violence in everyday survival. Policymakers must consider the importance of the context surrounding adolescent pregnancy and address systematic disadvantages affecting women in these positions.

