Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Accidents with biological material and cuting/piercing instruments among health professionals have led to increased rates of hospital infection and subsequent patient contamination.



OBJECTIVES: To compare factors associated with accidents involving biological material among health workers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional epidemiological study, conducted in 2019-2020, included 229 physicians and non-physicians.



RESULTS: The sample was 60.7% physicians and 39.3% non-physicians; 51.5% were women; 48.5% were aged ≥40 years; 55% lived with a partner; 57.6% had a specialist or graduate degree; and 51.5% had ≥ 1 child). he physician group had a higher education level, worked > 1 job, and had a high rate of accidents, in addition to lower rates of pre-employment examinations, specific accident training, and supervisor contact in case of accidents. There was also a positive association in the physician group between accidents, employment length, and operating room experience, while age was inversely correlated with accident risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Different worker categories had specific risk profiles that involved education level, employment length, a low notification level, and risk underestimation. The results showed that education level and employment length do not guarantee accidents prevention. Both the physician and non-physician groups had significant accident rates and a similar behavior profile when events occurred, including low notification rates and underestimating the risk involved in the accident.

Language: en