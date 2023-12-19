Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying in the nursing work environment has negative consequences for both professionals and institutions. The early identification of this behavior can contribute to a positive organizational climate and better quality of life.



OBJECTIVES: This study analyzed the validity and reliability of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised with nursing professionals.



METHODS: A total of 350 nursing professionals were included in this methodological study. Multivariate confirmatory factor analysis was based on 4 domains, as in the Portuguese version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised. The instrument consists of 22 items that address negative acts committed in the work environment without directly mentioning bullying. Respondents indicate, on a Likert-type scale, how often they experience these acts in their work routine.



RESULTS: The adjusted model of the Brazilian version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised resulted in an instrument with 20 items and 4 distinct domains that presented satisfactory validity and reliability for identifying bullying behavior among nursing professionals.



CONCLUSIONS: The Brazilian version of the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised is a valid instrument for identifying acts of bullying among nursing professionals and can be used in efforts to prevent such behavior in health services.

