Citation
Pulzara Velasco DM, Ospina-Pinillos L. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. (Engl. Ed.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Asociación Colombiana de Psiquiatría, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39129093
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are medications used in child and adolescent psychiatry mainly for the treatment of depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder. In general, these medications are safe and well tolerated. However, they can cause adverse effects such as activation syndrome, which if not identified can negatively affect adherence and response to treatment. Activation syndrome has received little attention and can be difficult to recognise due to the lack of a clear definition and objective diagnostic measures, and also because it can be confused with a worsening of the psychiatric disorder or mania triggered by the antidepressants. For all the above, it is important that professionals who prescribe antidepressants in the paediatric population are able to identify and manage activation syndrome when it occurs. Our aim was to carry out a narrative review of activation syndrome in children and adolescents treated with SSRIs in terms of definition, prevalence, pathophysiology, associated factors, relationship with suicide risk, management strategies and recommendations for reducing the risk of suicidal behaviours when using antidepressants in this population.
Language: es
Keywords
Antidepressants; Adverse events; Children and adolescents; Activación; Activation; Antidepresivos; Eventos adversos; ISRS; Niños y adolescentes; SSRI