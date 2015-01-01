Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fractures of the distal radius in childhood are frequent but rarely lead to relevant growth disturbances.



OBJECTIVE: The experiences of a pediatric trauma center over 15 years are exemplarily presented and discussed. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Osteotomies of the distal radius were selected and the clinical and radiological findings were recorded and analyzed.



RESULTS: Posttraumatic growth disturbances were corrected in 10 cases with a median age of 13 ½ years. In six cases an iatrogenic cause was also possible. In two cases callus distraction with secondary palmar plate osteosynthesis was used for consolidation. In eight cases primary ad hoc corrections were carried out using palmar plate osteosynthesis (six with iliac crest and two with allogeneic grafts). In five cases the distal ulnar growth plate was also addressed. During follow-up breakage of one plate was registered. After an average of 31 months postoperatively, 9 children had full range of motion (ROM) and in 1 case there was an extension deficit of 10(o).



CONCLUSION: It is important to evaluate the cause of the mostly partially inhibiting growth disturbances to draw preventive conclusions. From a clinical perspective the visible deformity is given priority and the pain and functional limitations are less relevant. The indications for corrective surgery must include the age of the patient, remaining growth potential, size and localization of the growth plate bridge, the deformity and the individual wishes of patients and parents. In most cases a full correction is possible with palmar plate osteosynthesis and an iliac crest graft. External fixation and callus distraction is an alternative in cases where the correction is more extensive. The distal ulnar growth plate should be controlled concerning further growth potential before hardware removal.



===



Hintergrund



Distale Radiusfrakturen im Kindesalter sind häufig, führen aber selten zu relevanten Wachstumsstörungen.

Fragestellung



Die Erfahrungen eines kindertraumatologischen Zentrums über 15 Jahre sollen exemplarisch dargestellt und diskutiert werden.

Material und Methoden



Nach Selektion der Osteotomien am distalen Radius wurden klinische und radiologische Daten erfasst und analysiert.

Ergebnisse



Zehn posttraumatische Wachstumsstörungen wurden bei Patienten im mittleren Alter von 13 ½ Jahren korrigiert. In 6 Fällen war eine iatrogene Mitursache möglich. Zwei Kallusdistraktionen (mit sekundärer palmarer Plattenosteosynthese) stehen 8 primären Ad-hoc-Korrekturen mithilfe einer palmaren Platte (5-mal mit Beckenkammspan, 2‑mal mit allogenem Interponat) gegenüber. In 5 Fällen wurde zusätzlich die distale Ulnafuge adressiert. Im Verlauf wurde ein Plattenbruch registriert. Nach im Mittel 31 Monaten war in 9 Fällen die "range of motion" (ROM) seitengleich; einmal bestand ein Extensionsdefizit von 10o.

Diskussion



Bei den meist partiellen hemmenden Wachstumsstörungen sind kausal iatrogene Ursachen zu evaluieren, um präventive Schlüsse ziehen zu können. Klinisch steht die sichtbare Deformität bei Kindern klar im Vordergrund; Schmerz und Funktionsstörungen sind weniger relevant. Die Indikation zur Korrektur muss Patientenalter, verbliebene Wachstumspotenz, Breite und Lokalisation der Fugenbrücke, die Deformität und die Patienten‑/Elternwünsche einbeziehen. Meist kann ad hoc mithilfe einer palmaren Platte und eines Beckenkamminterponats korrigiert werden; ein Fixateur zur Kallusdistraktion ist die Alternative bei größerem Korrekturumfang. Bei der Metallentfernung sollte die distale Ulnafuge nochmals auf weiteres Wachstumspotenzial überprüft werden.

Language: de