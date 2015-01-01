|
Citation
Rudwan S. Blutalkohol 2024; 61(3): 229-35.
Vernacular Title
Fahrer mit Migrationshintergrund in Deutschland. Erfahrungen aus arabischen Ländern
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The article deals with the topic of drivers with a migrant background from the perspective of an applied psychologist with a culturally sensitive background in thinking, knowledge and experience. Some issues relating to road safety and traffic psychology relevant to road traffic in the Arabic-speaking area are discussed. Special features of the drinking and driving behaviour of people with a migrant background that influence driving safety are relevant to the investigation, but there are no relevant studies to date. Some instructions for the implementation of culturally sensitive information work and education are given, particularly for traffic psychology work in Germany.
Language: de
Keywords
Deutschland; Fahreignung; Immigrant; Kommunikation; Psychologie; Sicherheit; Verhalten