Citation
Kranich U, Reschke K. Blutalkohol 2024; 61(2): 101-16.
Vernacular Title
Migration, aktuelle Entwicklungen, Delinquenz und Verkehrssicherheit
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This article addresses questions about the fitness to drive of people with a migrant background in Germany. It represents an attempt to shed light on the practical experiences and problems that arise with driving ability among people with a migrant background and to show perspectives and approaches to possible solutions. Due to a significant increase in the number of people who have immigrated or moved to Germany while driving, the LEIVPSYCH conference event for traffic psychology in 2023 will, for the first time, address the question of "suitability to drive among people with a migrant background". This article presents some of the key topics discussed at this event. After some figures, facts and myths about immigration to Germany from other countries and cultures, the problem of migration development and tendency to delinquency is outlined. Afterwards, questions about fitness to drive for people with a migration background are highlighted. After some information on the development of interventional approaches to special migrant target groups with driving skills deficits, a summarized outlook with information on development requirements and tasks follows.
Language: de
Keywords
Fahreignung; Fahrerrehabilitation; Gesetzesübertretung; Immigrant; Psychologie; Sicherheit; Verhalten; Verständnis