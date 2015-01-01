Abstract

Using a case example, it is shown how those affected can be supported in providing the correct type of report required - in this case a general medical suitability examination that can be carried out by any licensed doctor. It is stated that the letters of request from the driving license authorities to provide an expert report should indicate who is authorized to carry out and certify the required examinations. According to the authors, there is a need for improvement in the training, further education and training of doctors, in the specification of the legal basis (driving license regulations) and in the practice of the driving license authorities (quality assurance).



Anhand eines Fallbeispiels wird dargestellt, wie Betroffene unterstützt werden können, die korrekte Art des geforderten Gutachtens - im vorliegenden Fall eine generelle medizinische Eignungsuntersuchung, die von jedem/r approbierten Arzt/Ärztin durchgeführt werden kann - beizubringen. Festgestellt wird, dass in den Aufforderungsschreiben der Fahrerlaubnisbehörden zur Beibringung eines Gutachtens darauf hingewiesen werden sollte, wer berechtigt ist, die geforderten Untersuchungen durchzuführen und zu bescheinigen. Verbesserungsbedarf gibt es nach Ansicht der Autoren in der Aus-, Fort- und Weiterbildung von Ärzten, in der Konkretisierung der rechtlichen Grundlagen (Fahrerlaubnisverordnung) sowie in der Praxis der Fahrerlaubnisbehörden (Qualitätssicherung).

