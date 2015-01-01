|
Löhr A, Langen A. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(6): 476-82.
Zur Problematik der Überprüfung und Bewertung von Fahreignungsgutachten aus Sicht einer Fahrerlaubnisbehörde
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
Using excerpts from a driving suitability report with a positive result, which the responsible driving license authority assessed as "intrinsically inconclusive and comprehensible", it is shown which problems can arise in the context of the quality assurance of driving suitability reports. The view that employees of the driving license authorities only have a very limited ability to examine the quality of driving suitability reports is contradicted. It is demanded that the examination of driving suitability reports by employees of driving license authorities should be better taken into account in training and further education.
Language: de
Bewertung; Fahreignung; Gutachten; Kontrolle; Qualität; Qualitätssicherung; Verwaltung