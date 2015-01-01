Abstract

Using excerpts from a driving suitability report with a positive result, which the responsible driving license authority assessed as "intrinsically inconclusive and comprehensible", it is shown which problems can arise in the context of the quality assurance of driving suitability reports. The view that employees of the driving license authorities only have a very limited ability to examine the quality of driving suitability reports is contradicted. It is demanded that the examination of driving suitability reports by employees of driving license authorities should be better taken into account in training and further education.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Anhand von inhaltlichen Auszügen aus einem Fahreignungsgutachten mit positivem Ergebnis, das die zuständige Fahrerlaubnisbehörde als "in sich nicht schlüssig und nachvollziehbar" eingeschätzt hat, wird dargestellt, welche Probleme im Rahmen der Qualitätssicherung von Fahreignungsgutachten auftreten können. Widersprochen wird der Ansicht, die Mitarbeitenden der Fahrerlaubnisbehörden hätten nur eine sehr eingeschränkte Prüfungsmöglichkeit in Bezug auf die Qualität von Fahreignungsgutachten. Gefordert wird, dass die Prüfung von Fahreignungsgutachten durch Mitarbeitende von Fahrerlaubnisbehörden verbesserte Berücksichtigung in der Aus- und Fortbildung finden sollte.

