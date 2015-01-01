|
Derpa S. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(6): 465-75.
Überprüfung ärztlicher und medizinisch-psychologischer Gutachten auf Nachvollziehbarkeit durch Behörden und Gerichte
The article takes a critical stance on the article by Demuth/Seegers (see 01866820), which revolves around the central question of the extent to which driving license authorities are allowed to review medical-psychological reports and which aspects of the report the employees should limit their examination to. From the perspective of an administrative judge, the perspective of Demuth/Seegers is contrasted with a different approach: It is found that, when linked to the recognized principles of general administrative law and administrative procedural law, it is certainly possible to obtain criteria for checking fitness to drive reports for plausibility in terms of content. In the author's opinion, such an examination is indispensable with regard to the rule of law, the fundamental rights of those affected and the guarantee of effective legal protection. Finally, a summary statement is made.
Bewertung; Fahreignung; Gutachten; Kontrolle; Medizinische Untersuchung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Qualität; Qualitätssicherung; Rechtsprechung; Verwaltung