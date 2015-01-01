Abstract

The article takes a critical stance on the article by Demuth/Seegers (see 01866820), which revolves around the central question of the extent to which driving license authorities are allowed to review medical-psychological reports and which aspects of the report the employees should limit their examination to. From the perspective of an administrative judge, the perspective of Demuth/Seegers is contrasted with a different approach: It is found that, when linked to the recognized principles of general administrative law and administrative procedural law, it is certainly possible to obtain criteria for checking fitness to drive reports for plausibility in terms of content. In the author's opinion, such an examination is indispensable with regard to the rule of law, the fundamental rights of those affected and the guarantee of effective legal protection. Finally, a summary statement is made.



Der Beitrag nimmt kritisch Stellung zum Beitrag von Demuth/Seegers (siehe 01866820), der sich um die zentrale Frage dreht, inwieweit Fahrerlaubnisbehörden medizinisch-psychologische Gutachten überprüfen dürfen und auf welche Gesichtspunkte des Gutachtens sich die Mitarbeitenden bei der Prüfung beschränken sollten. Aus der Perspektive eines Verwaltungsrichters wird der Sichtweise von Demuth/Seegers ein anderer Ansatz gegenübergestellt: Festgestellt wird, dass sich bei einer Anbindung an die anerkannten Grundsätze des Allgemeinen Verwaltungsrechts sowie des Verwaltungsprozessrechts durchaus Kriterien für eine Überprüfung von Fahreignungsgutachten auf inhaltliche Plausibilität gewinnen lassen. Eine solche Prüfung ist nach Ansicht des Autors mit Blick auf das Rechtsstaatsgebot, die Grundrechte der Betroffenen und die Garantie effektiven Rechtsschutzes auch unverzichtbar. Abschließend wird zusammenfassend Stellung bezogen.

