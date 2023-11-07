Abstract

Against the background of the Cannabis legalization efforts provide a current inventory and an outlook on the topic of drug consumption and road safety in Germany. The symposium last dealt with the topic in 2017 and, among other things, asked the legislature to decide between therapeutic interests (today: legalization efforts) and traffic safety in traffic law. The focus of the current symposium is the problem of limit values ​​for cannabis, performance and personality changes under the influence of cannabis and their consequences for fitness to drive and diagnostics as well as the requirements for the investigating authorities in the event of abnormal driving. The contributions presented are: Cannabis limit values ​​- scientific aspects, goals and paths (Daldrup, T); Cannabis and Road Safety - Perspectives from Traffic Psychology (Kwiatkowski,V); False signals, careless politics - increasing the fatal risk in road traffic through cannabis legalization (Wendt, R).



===



Das siebte gemeinsame Symposium des Ministeriums für Inneres und Sport sowie des Ministeriums für Justiz und Verbraucherschutz des Landes Sachsen-Anhalt, des Bundes gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr e.V. (Landessektion Sachsen-Anhalt) und der Fachhochschule Polizei Sachsen-Anhalt unternimmt vor dem Hintergrund der Cannabis-Legalisierungsbestrebungen eine aktuelle Bestandsaufnahme und einen Ausblick zum Thema Drogenkonsum und Verkehrssicherheit in Deutschland. Zuletzt hat sich das Symposium im Jahr 2017 mit der Thematik befasst und den Gesetzgeber unter anderem aufgefordert, sich im Verkehrsrecht zwischen Therapieinteressen (heute: Legalisierungsbestrebungen) und Verkehrssicherheit zu entscheiden. Im Mittelpunkt des aktuellen Symposiums stehen die Grenzwertproblematik bei Cannabis, Leistungs- und Persönlichkeitsveränderungen unter Cannabiseinfluss und deren Folgen für die Fahreignung und Diagnostik sowie die Anforderungen an die Ermittlungsbehörden bei Fahrauffälligkeiten. Als Beiträge werden präsentiert: Cannabisgrenzwerte - Naturwissenschaftliche Aspekte, Ziele und Wege (Daldrup,T); Cannabis und Verkehrssicherheit - Perspektiven der Verkehrspsychologie (Kwiatkowski,V); Falsche Signale, leichtsinnige Politik - Erhöhung des tödlichen Risikos im Straßenverkehr durch Cannabislegalisierung (Wendt,R).

Language: de