Blutalkohol 2024; 61(2): 156-70.
Symposium "Legal kiffen! - Bekifft fahren? Legaler Cannabiskonsum und Verkehrssicherheit". 7. November 2023 an der Fachhochschule Polizei Sachsen-Anhalt, Aschersleben
Against the background of the Cannabis legalization efforts provide a current inventory and an outlook on the topic of drug consumption and road safety in Germany. The symposium last dealt with the topic in 2017 and, among other things, asked the legislature to decide between therapeutic interests (today: legalization efforts) and traffic safety in traffic law. The focus of the current symposium is the problem of limit values for cannabis, performance and personality changes under the influence of cannabis and their consequences for fitness to drive and diagnostics as well as the requirements for the investigating authorities in the event of abnormal driving. The contributions presented are: Cannabis limit values - scientific aspects, goals and paths (Daldrup, T); Cannabis and Road Safety - Perspectives from Traffic Psychology (Kwiatkowski,V); False signals, careless politics - increasing the fatal risk in road traffic through cannabis legalization (Wendt, R).
Language: de
Arzneimittel; Bewertung; Deutschland; Droge; Fahreignung; Gesetzgebung; Grenzwert; Konferenz; Politik; Risiko; Sicherheit