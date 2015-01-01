Abstract

Medical-psychological reports play an important role in legal administrative fitness-to-drive proceedings regarding driving licence decisions, e.g. granting, extension or withdrawal of a driving licence. This article deals with the professional requirements for the quality of medical-psychological reports. It starts with the basic principles according to the Driving Licence Ordinance, Annex 4a, including comprehensibility in terms of content, completeness, transparency of findings and verifiability of the expert opinion. The paper then turns to the general requirements for the professional role of the medical or psychological expert responsible for the client's examination. Afterwards, the diagnostic process during the assessment is described in more detail as well as the integration of the final report into the administrative procedure. In general, every expert report submitted is to be checked and questioned by the responsible officer of a driving licence authority. Selected case studies outline special challenges, for example, the client's obligation to cooperate, the significance of privately initiated assessments in official administrative proceedings or the question of an internet-based interview of the psychological exploration. Finally, it is explained why proactive quality management as a guiding goal is beneficial for all parties involved and what kind of measures may improve and optimize quality assurance of medical-psychological reports in the future. Among those measures, interdisciplinary, systematic feedback systems in the sense of regional quality circles are proposed. (



===



Medizinisch-Psychologische Gutachten spielen als Entscheidungshilfen im verwaltungsbezogenen Fahreignungsrecht eine besondere Rolle. Dieser Beitrag befasst sich mit den fachlichen Anforderungen an die Qualität medizinisch-psychologischer Gutachten. Neben den Grundsätzen in Anlage 4a der Fahrerlaubnisverordnung (FeV), darunter sprachliche Allgemeinverständlichkeit, Vollständigkeit, Nachvollziehbarkeit und Nachprüfbarkeit des Gutachtens, werden allgemeine Anforderungen an die Berufsrolle eines Sachverständigen ausgeführt. Danach wird der diagnostische Prozess während der Begutachtung näher beschrieben sowie die Einbindung des Gutachtens ins Verwaltungsverfahren. Generell ist jedes vorgelegte Gutachten durch den zuständigen Sachbearbeiter einer Fahrerlaubnisbehörde zu kontrollieren und zu hinterfragen. Ausgewählte Fall- oder Befundkonstellationen skizzieren besondere Herausforderungen, beispielsweise zur Mitwirkungsobliegenheit des Klienten, zum Stellenwert von privat veranlassten Gutachten im Verwaltungsverfahren oder zur Frage einer internetbasierten Gesprächsführung der psychologischen Exploration. Abschließend wird erläutert, weshalb ein proaktives Qualitätsmanagement als Leitziel für alle Beteiligten vorteilhaft ist und mit welchen Maßnahmen zukünftig die Qualitätssicherung weiter optimiert werden kann. Neben anderen Maßnahmen werden dazu interdisziplinäre, systematische Rückmeldesysteme im Sinne von regionalen Qualitätszirkeln vorgeschlagen.

Language: de