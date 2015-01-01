|
Citation
|
Wagner T, Kalus V. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(6): 449-64.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Anforderungen an die Verwertbarkeit eines medizinisch-psychologischen Gutachtens im Verwaltungsverfahren
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Medical-psychological reports play an important role in legal administrative fitness-to-drive proceedings regarding driving licence decisions, e.g. granting, extension or withdrawal of a driving licence. This article deals with the professional requirements for the quality of medical-psychological reports. It starts with the basic principles according to the Driving Licence Ordinance, Annex 4a, including comprehensibility in terms of content, completeness, transparency of findings and verifiability of the expert opinion. The paper then turns to the general requirements for the professional role of the medical or psychological expert responsible for the client's examination. Afterwards, the diagnostic process during the assessment is described in more detail as well as the integration of the final report into the administrative procedure. In general, every expert report submitted is to be checked and questioned by the responsible officer of a driving licence authority. Selected case studies outline special challenges, for example, the client's obligation to cooperate, the significance of privately initiated assessments in official administrative proceedings or the question of an internet-based interview of the psychological exploration. Finally, it is explained why proactive quality management as a guiding goal is beneficial for all parties involved and what kind of measures may improve and optimize quality assurance of medical-psychological reports in the future. Among those measures, interdisciplinary, systematic feedback systems in the sense of regional quality circles are proposed. (
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Bewertung; Fahreignung; Gutachten; Medizinische Untersuchung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Qualität; Qualitätssicherung; Verwaltung