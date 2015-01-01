Abstract

The result of the independent working group set up by the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) in December 2023 with experts from the fields of medicine, law, traffic and police, which made a proposal to introduce a new legal effect limit for THC in the Blood serum submitted within the framework of Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG). The proposal for an effect limit value of 3.5 ng/ml THC in the blood serum is intended - unlike the currently valid analytical limit value of 1 ng/ml THC - to ensure that only those whose cannabis consumption is related to the period in time are sanctioned Driving a motor vehicle takes place and therefore a traffic safety-relevant effect is possible, but this is well below the threshold at which a general risk of accident begins. It is also recommended that there be an absolute ban on alcohol driving for cannabis users in order to address the particular risk posed by mixed consumption of cannabis and alcohol. The initial situation and the task of the expert group are presented as well as the derivation and recommendation of the specific, new THC effect limit of 3.5 ng/ml THC. The study situation, the detectability of THC in the blood and the duration of road safety-relevant impairments caused by cannabis, the role of consumption frequency, the handling of other risks such as alcohol, the limit value proposal with proportionality assessment and the additional recommendations are discussed. The experts consider the proposed limit to be a conservative approach, with a risk comparable to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 per mille. The proposal was rejected from a traffic police perspective due to the expected negative effects on traffic safety. Instead, maintaining the analytical limit of 1 ng/ml THC in blood serum is advocated.



Keywords : Cannabis impaired driving

===



Vorgestellt und in Langfassung widergegeben wird das Ergebnis der vom Bundesministerium für Digitales und Verkehr (BMDV) im Dezember 2023 eingerichteten, unabhängigen Arbeitsgruppe mit Experten aus den Bereichen Medizin, Recht, Verkehr und Polizei, die einen Vorschlag zur Einführung eines neuen gesetzlichen Wirkungsgrenzwerts von THC im Blutserum im Rahmen des Paragrafen 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) vorgelegt hat. Mit dem Vorschlag eines Wirkungsgrenzwerts von 3,5 ng/ml THC im Blutserum soll - anders als beim derzeit gültigen analytischen Grenzwert von 1 ng/ml THC - erreicht werden, dass nur diejenigen sanktioniert werden, bei denen der Cannabiskonsum in einem gewissen zeitlichen Bezug zum Führen eines Kraftfahrzeugs erfolgt und daher eine verkehrssicherheitsrelevante Wirkung möglich ist, diese aber deutlich unterhalb der Schwelle liegt, ab der ein allgemeines Unfallrisiko beginnt. Empfohlen wird des Weiteren, für Cannabiskonsumenten ein absolutes Alkoholverbot am Steuer vorzusehen, um der besonderen Gefährdung durch Mischkonsum von Cannabis und Alkohol gerecht zu werden. Dargestellt wird die Ausgangslage und der Auftrag der Expertengruppe sowie die Herleitung und Empfehlung des konkreten, neuen THC-Wirkungsgrenzwerts von 3,5 ng/ml THC. Dazu wird auf die Studienlage, die THC-Nachweisbarkeit im Blut und die Dauer verkehrssicherheitsrelevanter Beeinträchtigungen durch Cannabis, die Rolle der Konsumhäufigkeit, den Umgang mit anderen Risiken wie beispielsweise Alkohol, den Grenzwertvorschlag mit Verhältnismäßigkeitsbewertung sowie die ergänzenden Empfehlungen eingegangen. Die Experten schätzen den vorgeschlagenen Grenzwert als konservativen Ansatz ein, der vom Risiko vergleichbar sei mit einer Blutalkoholkonzentration von 0,2 Promille. Abgelehnt wurde der Vorschlag aus verkehrspolizeilicher Sicht aufgrund der zu erwartenden negativen Auswirkungen auf die Verkehrssicherheit. Stattdessen wird die Beibehaltung des analytischen Grenzwerts von 1 ng/ml THC im Blutserum befürwortet.