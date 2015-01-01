SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Report

Citation

Case HW, Hulbert SF. Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1972

Copyright

(Copyright 1972)

 

The full document is available online.

Abstract

Reports and discusses the methodology and results of experiments in a driving simulator and soundproof chamber which tested the effects of alcohol, librium, dexedrine and marihuana on human driving performance. Although a trend was found for divided attention reaction time in the simulator as affected by marihuana, the results are statistically inconclusive. Librium also increased the reaction time in the simulator. Dexedrine decreased reaction time in the simulator and the combination of dexedrine with alcohol produced reaction times no different than placebo drives. Vehicle control scores were not effected except as an increase in variability. It is concluded that marihuana and librium require more study and dexedrine tends to offset the effects of alcohol on reaction time.

Prepared by: Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering - School of Engineering and Applied Science - University of California, Los Angeles

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; DUID; Ethanol impaired driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley