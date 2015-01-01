Abstract

Reports and discusses the methodology and results of experiments in a driving simulator and soundproof chamber which tested the effects of alcohol, librium, dexedrine and marihuana on human driving performance. Although a trend was found for divided attention reaction time in the simulator as affected by marihuana, the results are statistically inconclusive. Librium also increased the reaction time in the simulator. Dexedrine decreased reaction time in the simulator and the combination of dexedrine with alcohol produced reaction times no different than placebo drives. Vehicle control scores were not effected except as an increase in variability. It is concluded that marihuana and librium require more study and dexedrine tends to offset the effects of alcohol on reaction time.



Prepared by: Institute of Transportation and Traffic Engineering - School of Engineering and Applied Science - University of California, Los Angeles



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; DUID; Ethanol impaired driving