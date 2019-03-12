Abstract

This report focuses on improving safety on U.S. highways through the identification of marijuana-impaired drivers. It begins with a discussion of legalization trends, tax revenue generated by State and tax revenue allocation, and the safety implications of drugged driving. Next, State driving under the influence laws are outlined and methods for identifying marijuana-impaired drivers are discussed including the use of field sobriety tests, advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement, drug recognition experts, and marijuana testing methods. The pros and cons of various marijuana testing methods are compared. Finally, the conclusion recommends law enforcement training, educating the public, and funding safety programs through marijuana sales tax revenues.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving