Abstract

Farmer stress and farmer suicide are well-documented phenomena nationally and in Georgia (CDC, 2018; Lavender et al, 2016). To develop effective prevention programs it is essential to understand farmer stress and to identify effective ways to provide information to farmers and farming communities on stress reduction and suicide prevention. This study sought to gather such data from attendees at the 2019 Georgia Farm Bureau Convention.





Data were collected over a two-day period at the exhibit hall of the convention. The researcher asked adult passers-by if they might be interested in participating in a survey, explained the purpose of the survey, and stated that the survey was anonymous and they could skip any questions they did not wish to answer. Upon completion, participants were given a packet of health and stress-related information tailored to farmers, as well as a small UGA souvenir, as a thank you gift. During the two days, 118 surveys were completed. Descriptive statistics and bivariate analyses were used to summarize and analyze the survey data. The survey instrument can be found at the end of this report.



Study findings suggest that people perceive stress levels among Georgia farmers to be quite high, and that stress has increased since last year. Women identify higher stress than men, which may be linked to men's reluctance to admit to emotional distress and the stoicism often reported in rural men (Hayslip et al, 2010). Stressors are frequently things over which farmers have no control—weather, government regulations, operating costs, commodity prices. Research suggests that hopelessness, which may be engendered by things over which one has no control, can be a high risk factors for suicide (CDC, 2019); therefore, the impact of these stressors outside of farmers' control are of great concern.





While participants perceived high stress among farmers, they reported feeling somewhat confident in their ability to help someone who was under a great deal of stress or suicidal. However, close to a third of participants (32.8%) reported feeling only a little or not at all confident that they could help someone. This suggests that training in identification of people experiencing stress and how to intervene/help could be a worthwhile endeavor in farming areas.





Getting information on stress and suicide to farming communities is important, and ensuring that it is provided in ways that are acceptable and accessible is crucial. This survey indicated that social media would be an easy and effect form of outreach education. In addition, providing education through brief articles in newsletter and magazines, such as the newsletters of the various commodity commissions, could be a simple and effective form of information sharing. Finally, building on the trusted relationships farming communities have with their local Extension Offices and providing classes at these familiar locations could be an effective information dissemination strategy.





In conclusion, stress is high among farmers in Georgia, who face multiple challenges. However, farming communities are resilient, with a deep sense of mutual support and caring for their own. Intentional and strategic educational activities, leveraging existing information systems and relationships, can be used to support farmers and farming communities. In partnership with communities, local, state, federal, and university resources can work together to build sustainable systems of prevention, support, and education, decreasing risk of stress-related harm and increasing well-being in farmers, their families, and their communities.