Family violence in Canada: A statistical profile is an annual report produced by the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics under the Federal Family Violence Initiative. Since 1998, this report has provided current data on the nature and extent of family violence in Canada, as well as analysis of trends over time. The information presented here is used extensively to monitor changes that inform policy makers and the public. The 2018 edition of the report features sections dedicated to police-reported data on family violence against children and youth, intimate partner violence and family violence against seniors. Presented in a fact sheet format accompanied by detailed data tables, these sections provide readers with key findings for 2018 from the Incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting Survey and the Homicide Survey.



Section 1: Police-reported family violence against children and youth in Canada, 2018



Section 2: Police-reported intimate partner violence in Canada, 2018



Section 3: Police-reported family violence against seniors in Canada, 2018



Survey description



© Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada as represented by the Minister of Industry, 2019