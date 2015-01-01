Abstract

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reviewing national changes in roadway travel and changes in drivers' behavior that have occurred since the start of the COVID -19 public health emergency, with an emphasis on the second quarter (Q2) of 2 020. Most important, we are learning about the impact on motor ve- hicle crashes and fatalities. This report draws from an array of sources to bring together as much information as possible to provide an understanding of our current traffic safety environment, and to better address our chang- ing traffic safety needs. Prior economic downturns, such as the financial crisis of 2008, provide some compari- son for reduced roadway travel and changes in travel patterns. As this report documents, although there are some similarities with that time frame, there are many differences in impact on speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors, such as reduced seat belt use. This report explores changes in countermeasure use including traffic enforcement and public communica tions and outreach. This report also examines the question of whether some people – who continued driving even when many communities had stay -at-home guidelines – may be inherently higher-risk drivers. The report draws on sources such as emergency medical services (EMS) and hospital trauma center data as we examine this issue.