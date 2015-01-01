|
Citation
|
Teoh ER. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Arlington, VA: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2021, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)
|
Abstract
|
Introduction: Antilock braking systems (ABS) prevent wheels from locking during hard braking and have been shown to reduce motorcyclists’ crash risk. ABS has proliferated in the United States fleet, and the objective of the current study was to update the effectiveness estimate for ABS with additional years of data and a broader variety of motorcycle types.