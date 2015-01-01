Abstract

Background:



While there are a few studies have that examined the association between helmet use and injury prevention in Africa, there has been no systematic review to synthesize the literature within an African context nor has there been any study examining the effect of helmet use on injury prevention.



Methods:



We conducted the review in accordance with the Joanna Briggs Institute for Systematic Reviews protocols. Articles were searched using several databases (e.g. CINAHL, OVID Medline) and select grey literature (e.g. TRID). Articles were included if they were quantitative studies published in English between 2000-2019 and evaluated the association between motorcycle helmet use with head injuries, hospitalizations, and deaths in low- and lower-middle income countries in Africa with comprehensive motorcycle helmet laws. A meta-analysis was performed using pooled effect sizes assessing helmet use and head injuries.



Results:



After screening 491 articles, eight studies met the inclusion criteria. Helmet use ranged from 0-43%. The mean age of being involved in a crash was 30 years with males being two times as likely to be involved in motorcycle crashes than females. Drivers (riders) were more likely to be involved in a crash, followed by passengers and then pedestrians. Helmet use also reduced injury severity and mortality. The meta-analysis showed that helmet use resulted in an 88% reduction of head injuries (OR 0.118, 95% CI: 0.014-0.968, p= 0.049).



Conclusions:



In our study, helmet usage significantly reduced the likelihood of fatal head injuries. African countries with no helmet laws should consider adopting helmet use policies to reduce the number type and severity of injuries.





Available: https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-1409194/v1