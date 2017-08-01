Abstract

This document outlines the disposition of the proposed changes and technical corrections presented during the 2019 Traffic Records Forum in Austin, TX.



The Model Minimum Uniform Crash Criteria (MMUCC) is a successful collaboration between the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). MMUCC outlines a voluntary, minimum set of standardized data elements for describing motor vehicle crashes that promotes comparability of data within the highway safety community. It can provide a uniform foundation for State crash systems and generate the information necessary to improve highway safety.



Since GHSA and NHTSA published the first edition of MMUCC in 1998, regular updates have increased the standardization of crash data across the United States as technology and State capacities have evolved. The last update was published in July 2017 as the 5th Edition and posted publicly by August 1, 2017. Since the publication of the 5th Edition of the MMUCC Guideline, the NHTSA Traffic Records Team has kept track of comments, proposed changes and technical corrections to be presented annually at the Traffic Records Forum. All potential changes are organized into two groups:



1. Technical Corrections – changes under this category include typos, errors and omissions (including missing index page numbers or incorrect terminology from definition to rationale), etc.



2. Proposed Changes – changes under this category include proposed changes to existing (5th Edition) content, removal of existing content and new content.



3. Evaluated Content – these are previously proposed corrections or changes that were reviewed and voted by attendees during a Traffic Records Forum.



The results of each vote are included and are Approved for consideration or Rejected.



Approved content will be kept for consideration during the 6th Edition update; while rejected content will be dropped.



This document provides additional detail and background information on the proposed changes and technical corrections and is a companion document to the MMUCC 5th Edition PDF with the changes incorporated.



Note: Proposed changes that garner sufficient support will be kept for consideration during the MMUCC 6th Edition update process.