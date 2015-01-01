Abstract

Description



This report describes trends and patterns in fatal and nonfatal firearm violence from 1993 to 2018 and for the more recent period of 2014 to 2018. The report includes data on the type of firearm; location of the incident; victim and offender demographic characteristics and relationship; type of violence, injury, and treatment; police notification; and victims’ self-protective behaviors.



Highlights



The firearm homicide rate decreased 41% overall from 1993 to 2018 (from 8.4 to 5.0 homicides per 100,000 persons age 12 or older), reaching a low of 4.0 per 100,000 in 2014 before rising to 5.0 per 100,000 in 2018.

The rate of nonfatal firearm violence for persons age 12 or older declined 76% from 1993 to 2018, dropping from 7.3 to 1.7 victimizations per 1,000, and ranging from 1.1 to 1.8 per 1,000 from 2014 to 2018.

From 1993 to 2018, on average, 71% of homicides were committed with a firearm.

The majority of firearm violence involved the use of a handgun from 1993 to 2018.