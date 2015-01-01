Abstract

This tool is designed to help Tribal governments and their law enforcement agency partners (whether part of the Tribal government or not) address some of the most common misconceptions about law enforcement crash reporting. This list is not intended to be exhaustive but is intended to address concerns that Tribal agencies may have about reasons for incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent data. The treatments of topics in this tool are organized around various “fictions” about crash reporting. For each fiction, we present the facts of the situation—how the data are collected or used—and include suggestions on how a Tribe might counter that particular fiction through training, communications, and outreach.