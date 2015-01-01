Abstract

This supplementary report gives the results of analyses of fatal and non-fatal crashes involving young drivers using data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) from 2013-2017 and the second Strategic Highway Research Program’s Naturalistic Driving Study (SHRP2 NDS). The research team conducted quasi-induced exposure analyses by calculating crash involvement ratios (CIRs) for multi-vehicle crashes, each with only one driver with a contributing factor. For FARS data, CIR values for each young driver age cohort of 14 to 20 years old were compared to a reference group cohort of 35-year-old drivers using logistic regression. The SHRP2 NDS data permitted a comparison of trends across age versus the amount of early driving experience, for a similar range of variables as examined in the FARS analyses. The final technical report associated with this supplementary report, Risk Factors for Young Drivers in Fatal and Non-Fatal Crashes, presents a summary and conclusions drawn from these analyses as they relate to potential enhancements for graduated driver licensing and driver education programs. This supplementary report also contains descriptive statistics for single- and multi-vehicle crashes in the FARS dataset for a range of driver/occupant, roadway/environment, and crash characteristics.