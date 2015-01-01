Abstract

Preventing Suicide is a Priority



CDC’s Suicide Prevention Resource for Action (Prevention Resource) details the strategies with the best available evidence to reduce suicide. The Prevention Resource can help states and communities prioritize suicide prevention activities most likely to have an impact. The programs, practices, and policies in the Prevention Resource can be tailored to the needs of populations and communities.



The Prevention Resource has three components states and communities can use to inform their suicide prevention efforts.



-Strategies are the actions to achieve the goal of preventing suicide.

-Approaches are the specific ways to advance each strategy.

-Policies, programs, and practices included have evidence of impact on suicide, suicide attempts, or risk and protective factors.

Suicide Prevention Saves Lives



Suicide is a serious public health problem in the United States. It contributes to premature death, long-term disability, lost productivity, and significant healthcare costs.



Suicide deaths reflect only a portion of the problem. Every year, millions of Americans seriously think about suicide, plan, or attempt suicide. Suicide and suicide attempts can contribute to lasting impacts on individuals, families, and communities. The good news is that suicide is preventable. CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control’s vision of “no lives lost to suicide” relies on implementing a comprehensive public health approach to prevention. This approach:



-Uses data to drive decision-making

-Implements and evaluates multiple prevention strategies that enhance resilience and improve well-being based on the best available evidence

-Works to prevent people from becoming suicidal



Strategies for Action



The Prevention Resource represents a select group of strategies based on the best available evidence to help communities and states focus on activities with the greatest potential to prevent suicide. These strategies focus on preventing the risk of suicide before it occurs and reducing the immediate and long-term harms of suicidal behavior for individuals, families, communities, and society.