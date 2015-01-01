Abstract

Being able to swim empowers individuals to make choices, have agency, and be free to choose core aspects of their life, such as working safely on or near water. It is also associated with lifelong health benefits and reduces the risk of drowning. Using data from the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll 2019, this paper provides the first global estimates of adults' ability to swim without assistance. Individuals in high-income countries are considerably more likely to report being able to swim without assistance than individuals in low-income countries. Disparities also exist within countries. In particular, women are less likely to be able to swim without assistance than men in virtually all countries, birth cohorts, and levels of education. Investing in reducing inequalities in life skills, such as swimming, can foster economic development and empowerment, especially in light of threats, such as climate change.



Savoir nager permet de faire des choix, d'agir et d’être libre de décider de certains aspects essentiels de sa vie, comme travailler en toute sécurité sur l’eau ou à proximité de l’eau. Y sont également associés des bénéfices pour la santé tout au long de la vie, ainsi qu’un moindre risque de noyade. À partir des données de l’enquête World Risk Poll 2019 de la Lloyd’s Register Foundation, le présent document propose les premières estimations mondiales de la capacité des adultes à nager sans assistance. Les habitants des pays à revenu élevé sont beaucoup plus susceptibles de déclarer qu’ils savent nager que ceux des pays à faible revenu. Des disparités existent également au sein des pays. Les femmes sont notamment moins susceptibles de savoir nager que les hommes dans la quasi-totalité des pays, des cohortes de naissance et des niveaux de formation. Investir dans la réduction des inégalités en matière de compétences de la vie courante, comme la natation, peut favoriser le développement économique et l’autonomisation, en particulier à la lumière de menaces telles que le changement climatique.