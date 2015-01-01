Abstract

The recent surge in violent crime is making the streets of America increasingly unsafe. In the last year alone, the rates of assault, murder, robbery, and rape have risen anywhere from five to forty percent, coming off unprecedented escalations in 2020 (Colton, 2022). When the state of public safety is in peril, citizens must be able to defend themselves and their families against criminals or those who seek to do them harm. This basic principle is consistent with America's historic commitment to freedom and equality, enshrined in the Nation's founding documents.



The United States is unique in recognizing the individual right to self- defense⎯elemental of the sacred principles articulated by the Founding Fathers. The Second Amendment puts this truth into practice, affirming "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms." Without the ability to defend themselves against violence, the people cease to have any rights at all. Human history is a testament to the way injustice festers when the ability to protect oneself is taken away: innocent people are robbed of their dignity without recourse. This is precisely what is occurring across America's major cities and counties at an alarming rate (Baehr, 2022).



Contemporary debate on the Second Amendment rarely includes the abiding right to self-defense as part of our God-given freedoms. It is instead framed as an outdated relic of the 18th century, only relevant to the colonists' need to defend themselves against the oppressive British monarch. Often absent from the conversation is how the right to bear arms is like the rest of our freedoms that have served as the backbone of our republic for nearly 250 years (Silos- Rooney, 2020).



Yet the right to bear arms is as sacrosanct as the right to free speech and the free exercise of religion, widely understood as uniquely fundamental to our American way of life. The Second Amendment protects an individual's right to own a firearm because it is an expression of self-defense and, in turn, a defense of the very liberty that is endowed upon each person by their Creator.



America has not always been perfect in the ways this right has been manifested, but current discussions should raise questions on how to uphold this fundamental freedom better, not take it away in the form of restrictive bans or gun control.



The America First approach to the Second Amendment is grounded in an understanding of the Founding Father's commitment to freedom and individual liberty—principles that history has repeatedly proven to be crucial to our continued strength and prosperity. Self- defense is inherent to our nature as free people, and the current crime epidemic will only result in greater victimization of innocent people if policymakers do not protect the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.



Policies that seek to ban guns broadly or ignore the connection between mental health and gun violence are failures by elected leaders to both uphold public safety and safeguard the rights of the people. Acknowledging that the citizenry owns their right to self-defense not only puts Americans first but provides the best way forward for securing their right to defend themselves and their loved ones against injustice ...