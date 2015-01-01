Abstract

In 2019 there were 36,500 people killed, 4.5 million people injured, and 23 million vehicles damaged in motor vehicle crashes in the United States. The economic costs of these crashes totaled $340 billion, including lost productivity, medical, legal and court costs, emergency service, insurance administration, congestion, property damage, and workplace losses. This is equivalent to $1,035 for each of the 328 million people living in the United States, and 1.6 percent of the $21.4 trillion real U.S. Gross Domestic Product in 2019. These figures include both police‐reported and unreported crashes. When quality-of-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm from motor vehicle crashes in 2019 was nearly $1.4 trillion. Lost market and household productivity accounted for $106 billion of the $340 billion, while property damage accounted for $115 billion. Medical expenses totaled $31 billion. Congestion caused by crashes, including travel delay, excess fuel consumption, greenhouse gases, and criteria pollutants accounted for $36 billion. Each fatality resulted in an average discounted lifetime cost of $1.6 million in economic costs, and $11.3 million when quality-of-life valuations are considered. Public revenues paid for roughly 9 percent of all motor vehicle crash costs, costing taxpayers $30 billion in 2019, equal to $230 in added taxes for every household in the United States. Alcohol- involved crashes accounted for $69 billion or 20 percent of all economic costs. Alcohol was the cause of the crash in roughly 82 percent of these cases, causing $57 billion in costs. Distracted driving crashes cost $98 billion.