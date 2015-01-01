Abstract

This safety research report examines the crash risk associated with different drugs, including alcohol, and the prevalence of their use among drivers; it also discusses countermeasures to reduce impairment-related crashes. To do this, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducted a literature review of impaired driving research, examined drug reporting in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and performed an independent analysis of the presence of potentially impairing drugs in driver specimens submitted to four US laboratories that met strict standards for collecting high-quality toxicology data.



The NTSB identified the following safety issues: (1) the need to implement proven countermeasures for alcohol-impaired driving; (2) the need to address the growing problems of cannabis-, other drug-, and multiple-drug-impaired driving; (3) the need to improve drug-impaired driving laws and enforcement; (4) the need to ensure that driving safety is considered in the evaluation of prescription and over-the-counter drugs; and (5) the need to enhance systems for documenting and tracking the incidence of drug use and driving.



As a result of this safety research, the NTSB makes new recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; the US Food and Drug Administration; and the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The NTSB also classified two previous recommendations.



Alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one in three traffic fatalities, and the problem of driving while impaired by other drugs alone or combined together continues to create harm on our roadways. Alcohol and other drugs, including illicit, prescription, and over-the-counter drugs, can negatively affect driving performance and increase crash risk. Taking multiple drugs at the same time, sometimes referred to as polydrug or polysubstance use, can have similar effects on drivers and is an emergent concern for roadway safety. Over the past 5 decades, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has documented drug impairment from alcohol, other drugs, or a combination of drugs as a cause of numerous highway crashes and has issued more than 150 safety recommendations to address impaired driving. This NTSB safety research report examines the crash risk associated with different drugs, including alcohol, and the prevalence of their use among drivers; it also discusses countermeasures to reduce impairment-related crashes.



To conduct this research, the NTSB reviewed scientific literature about impaired driving, examined drug reporting in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and performed an independent analysis of the presence of potentially impairing drugs in driver specimens submitted to four US laboratories that met strict standards for collecting high-quality toxicology data. These specimens were from fatally injured drivers and drivers arrested for or suspected of impaired driving.



What We Found



A literature review found that multiple drugs and drug categories are associated with impaired performance and increased crash risk. (A drug category refers to a group of drugs that have similar effects, such as stimulants or sedatives.) We confirmed that drug data in national-level databases continue to be unreliable and cannot be used to estimate drug prevalence among drivers. Consequently, we analyzed the best available toxicological data from five populations of drivers, including drivers arrested for impaired driving and fatally injured drivers, from the Orange County, California, Crime Laboratory; the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which provided data for two populations of drivers; the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center; and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



Between 71% and 99% of drivers in the five populations studied tested positive for one or more potentially impairing drugs, and about half of drivers tested positive commonly detected drugs across all populations studied. We must address those. Alcohol was most often detected alone, whereas cannabis was most often detected in combination with alcohol or other drugs. Alcohol continues to be the drug with the most detrimental impact on traffic safety; however, cannabis and other potentially impairing drugs contribute to the problem of impaired driving crashes.



The research also found that reducing the time between an impaired driving event and biological specimen collection increases the likelihood that toxicological test results will reflect drug presence at the time of an event. Also, because there is no common standard of practice for the collection, testing, and reporting of driver drug toxicology data in the United States, critical information that could improve understanding of drug trends and prevalence, assist with the evaluation of countermeasures, and better guide treatment options for impaired driving offenders is not being captured or analyzed. For this reason, widespread adoption of standardized drug testing and reporting is needed to improve our understanding of the prevalence of drug use among crash-involved drivers and drivers arrested for impaired driving. Efforts are also needed to increase the reporting of blood alcohol concentrations among drivers involved in fatal crashes.



Currently, some policies halt further drug testing when a blood alcohol concentration over a certain threshold is detected. However, if we limit further testing for drivers whose blood alcohol concentrations exceed a certain threshold, we miss important information about what else may be impairing them and ways to intervene, including, but not limited to, improving the safety of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and treatment interventions for drug addictions. A standard toxicology testing approach will allow us to implement appropriate countermeasures widely and to identify developing problems with impairment. However, testing is only a part of the solution. We must also work on laws, enforcement, education, and treatment interventions.





The NTSB issued three recommendations to NHTSA to do the following:



• Disseminate a common standard of practice to state officials for drug toxicology testing. (This new recommendation supersedes Safety Recommendation H-12-33, which was classified Closed—Acceptable Action/Superseded.)



• Establish a program to support toxicology laboratories' compliance with a standard practice for the toxicological testing of biological specimens.



• Establish a trauma center-based sentinel surveillance system; that is, a collection of reporting sites that provide timely and high-quality data to measure trends in the prevalence of drug use among crash-involved drivers.





Lastly, the NTSB issued three recommendations to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to do the following:



• Conduct a study to understand how drug labels could be modified to increase user understanding and compliance with driving-related warnings and publish the study findings.



• Develop a system to audit drugmaker compliance with FDA guidance to evaluate drug effects on the user's ability to operate a motor vehicle.



• Incorporate additional data and research concerning drug use and driving to improve FDA drug safety surveillance systems