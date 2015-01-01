Abstract

South Africa's most recent crime statistics reveal an increase in murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.1 Of the more than 6 200 murders between January and March of 2023, a firearm was used in 2 629 instances.2 Given that knives accounted for 919 murders, while stones, bricks or rocks were used in 110 murders, this reveals that guns remain the leading murder weapon.3 To improve public safety, to protect human rights, such as the right to freedom and security of the person, and to improve the rule of law, gun violence in South Africa needs to be urgently addressed. One of the mechanisms that is meant to combat the illicit flow of guns (and consequently high levels of gun violence) is effective recordkeeping. Recordkeeping is prescribed in international firearms agreements and firearms control best practice guidelines as an important measure to restrict the diversion of legal firearms into the illegal sector. Recordkeeping involves the collection and maintenance of information to 'facilitate the identification of any weapon, its legal status and the location of its storage, at a given stage of its life'.4 Records are generally kept across the life cycle of a firearm: from the point of manufacture, at import, at commercial sale, at possession, in case of loss or theft, and finally, at destruction.



In addition to helping reduce diversion, functioning firearms recordkeeping systems (where the firearm is adequately marked and the details of the firearm and licensed owner are captured in an accessible database/registry) have other benefits. These include, firstly, having the potential to reduce the criminal use of licensed firearms by incentivising more responsible use by licence holders who know they can be traced. 5 For instance, in cases of negligence (such as the preventable loss of a licensed firearm), the licence holder can be held to account for such negligence. 6 Secondly, firearms recordkeeping can assist law enforcement agency investigations into firearms diversion and crime by allowing personnel to identify and address firearms control shortcomings when previously licensed firearms are recovered from criminals or criminal groups. In this way the timely reporting of lost and stolen firearms can assist law enforcement officials to detect and seize lost, stolen, trafficked and smuggled weapons and close loopholes. 7 Official recordkeeping of licensed firearms possession and holdings by government entities is also an important measure for supporting inter-state cooperation to combat cross-border firearms proliferation ...