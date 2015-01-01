|
Citation
Taylor C, Lamb G, Bossau H, Bannister T. Cape Town, South Africa: African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), 2023
Copyright
(Copyright 2023)
Abstract
South Africa's most recent crime statistics reveal an increase in murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.1 Of the more than 6 200 murders between January and March of 2023, a firearm was used in 2 629 instances.2 Given that knives accounted for 919 murders, while stones, bricks or rocks were used in 110 murders, this reveals that guns remain the leading murder weapon.3 To improve public safety, to protect human rights, such as the right to freedom and security of the person, and to improve the rule of law, gun violence in South Africa needs to be urgently addressed. One of the mechanisms that is meant to combat the illicit flow of guns (and consequently high levels of gun violence) is effective recordkeeping. Recordkeeping is prescribed in international firearms agreements and firearms control best practice guidelines as an important measure to restrict the diversion of legal firearms into the illegal sector. Recordkeeping involves the collection and maintenance of information to 'facilitate the identification of any weapon, its legal status and the location of its storage, at a given stage of its life'.4 Records are generally kept across the life cycle of a firearm: from the point of manufacture, at import, at commercial sale, at possession, in case of loss or theft, and finally, at destruction.