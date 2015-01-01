Abstract

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers a traffic crash to be speeding-related if any driver in the crash was charged with a speeding- related offense or if a police officer indicated that racing, driving too fast for conditions, or exceeding the posted speed limit was a contributing factor in the crash. A speeding-related fatality is any fatality that occurs in a speeding-related traffic crash.



Key Findings

• Twenty-eight percent of fatal crashes, 13 percent of injury crashes, and 9 percent of property-damage-only crashes in 2021 were speeding-related traffic crashes.



• In 2021 there were 12,330 fatalities in speeding-related crashes, 29 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year and an increase of 8 percent from 11,428 in 2020, the highest since 2007.



• There were an estimated 328,946 people injured (13% of total people injured) in speeding-related traffic crashes in 2021.



• Thirty-five percent of male drivers and 21 percent of female drivers in the 15- to 20-year-old age group involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021 were speeding, the highest among the age groups.



• Among speeding drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021, there were 32 percent who did not have valid driver licenses at the time of the crashes, compared to 15 percent of non-speeding drivers.



• In 2021 drivers who were speeding when involved in fatal traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) of .08 grams per deciliter (g/dL) or greater (37% versus 17%)—or even higher BACs of .15 g/dL or greater (25% versus 11%)—more frequently than those drivers who were not speeding.



• Thirty-three percent of motorcycle riders involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021 were speeding, more than drivers of any other vehicle type. • In fatal traffic crashes in 2021 more than half (51%) of speeding drivers of passenger vehicles were unrestrained at the time of crashes, compared to 23 percent of non-speeding passenger vehicle drivers.



• In 2021, when roadway function class was known, 87 percent of speeding-related traffic fatalities occurred on non-interstate roadways.



This fact sheet contains information on fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes based on data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and non-fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes from the National Automotive Sampling System (NASS) General Estimates System (GES) and Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS). A change instituted with the release of 2020 data is rounding estimates to the nearest whole number instead of the nearest thousand for all police-reported crashes, including injury estimates. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on FARS, NASS GES, and CRSS.



Due to a vehicle classification change, the 2020 and later-year vehicle type classifications are not comparable to 2019 and earlier-year vehicle type classifications. This change affects any analysis with a vehicle component to it. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on Product Information Catalog and Vehicle Listing (vPIC).



A motor vehicle traffic crash is defined as an incident that involved one or more motor vehicles in-transport that originated on or had a harmful event (injury or damage) on a public trafficway, such as a road or highway. Crashes that occurred on private property not regularly used by the public for transport, including parts of parking lots and driveways, are excluded. The terms "motor vehicle traffic crash" and "traffic crash" are used interchangeably in this document.



In 2021 an estimated 10 percent of all police-reported traffic crashes were speeding-related. Twenty-eight percent of fatal crashes traffic crashes, 13 percent of injury crashes, and 9 percent of property-damage-only crashes in 2021 were speeding-related. In 2021 there were 60,904 drivers involved in 39,508 fatal traffic crashes in which 42,939 people lost their lives. Eighteen percent of the drivers involved were speeding at the time of the crashes, and 29 percent of those killed were in speeding-related traffic crashes.





From 2012 to 2021 speeding-related fatalities increased by 19 percent, from 10,329 in 2012 to 12,330 in 2021. Table 1 shows the total number of people killed and estimates of people injured, and the number and percentage of killed and injured, by speeding involvement, for that 10-year period. The number of speeding-related fatalities increased by 8 percent, from 11,428 in 2020 to 12,330 in 2021. The proportion of speeding-related fatalities out of the total number of fatalities was consistent at 29 percent in both 2020 and 2021. There were an estimated 328,946 people injured (13% of total people injured) in speeding-related crashes in 2021, a 7-percent increase from an estimated 308,113 people injured in speeding-related crashes in 2020 ...