Drowning inevitably means the abrupt and tragic loss of a loved one: an infant son or daughter, a parent providing for their family, a much-loved relative. And when many people drown at once, such as in foods or ferry disasters, entire communities are shattered. The toll taken by this preventable killer is relentless and high. Yet despite this, it is also hidden. Drowning remains a neglected public health issue.



Most victims of drowning are young children. This fact alone should act as an urgent spur to action. But in addition 3 for the first time on a global scale this report also shows the clear economic returns from implementing effective drowning prevention strategies.



There are several evidence-based interventions to prevent drowning. This report examines two of these interventions with good evidence of cost3effectiveness and onds healthy returns on investment in a large majority of countries analysed. These interventions are providing day-care for pre-school children and teaching school-age children basic swimming skills.



Investing in drowning prevention has never been more important, nor the economic returns from investments better understood. Each year almost 236 000 deaths are caused by drowning, but many of these could be averted by scaling interventions to cover even just 50% of the populations in countries with a high drowning burden. What9s more, these estimates are conservative: the benefits could be even greater.



Investing in and promoting the two evidence-based measures in this report could significantly reduce the human and economic losses caused by drowning. We hope our findings will shine a light on this neglected area of public health and enable policy- makers, leaders and donors worldwide to make a strong case for action.



Every year almost 236 000 people lose their lives to drowning. The overwhelming majority of these deaths (91%) occur in low- and middle-income countries. The human, social and economic toll of these losses is intolerably high and entirely preventable.



1. Most victims are young children



The statistics tell a story of heart-breaking loss: most victims are children. In eight countries within the WHO African Region, at least 70% of drowning deaths from 2020 to 2050 are projected to be among children aged 139 years.3 In at least 14 more countries, children in the same age group are expected to comprise over half of drowning deaths in the same period. A deeper look at the statistics reveals that globally, some of the highest drowning rates occur among children aged 9 years and younger (2). In many countries in the South- East Asia Region and the Western Pacific Region, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for very young children, and in a considerable number of countries it is the leading cause of death among all children up to the age of 14 years. Worldwide, drowning is the sixth leading cause of death for those aged 5314 years, and in four of the six WHO regions, drowning is one of the top 10 causes of death among people younger than 25 years.



2. Many survivors endure lifelong impacts on their health and well-being



Those who survive drowning are sometimes left with catastrophic brain damage and long-term disability. This can create a potentially overwhelming challenge of care and financial cost for their families 3 particularly in high-burden countries.



3. Many incidents go unreported



Deaths in flood-related disasters are overwhelmingly due to drowning, but these deaths are often not registered as drowning deaths. This can also apply to deaths following accidents arising from transport on water. Finally, many drowning victims never reach a medical facility where their death could have been recorded. The rapid burial of drowning victims (for cultural reasons) is another cause of many deaths from drowning going unreported.



4. The true scale of drowning is not known



Drowning statistics likely underestimate the true scale of the problem in many settings where drownings occur. Even where reliable surveillance data do exist, cause-of-death categories mean drowning deaths from disasters (such as noods), transport-related deaths on water (including where vessels carrying migrants, refugees and stateless people capsize) and intentional drowning deaths (suicides or homicides) are not recorded as cases of drowning. Data from high-income countries suggest such categorization can result in under-representation of the full drowning toll by up to 50% (3). This lack of data on drowning contributes to a vicious circle of inadequate national and international attention to the scale of the problem.



5. Drowning is an equity issue



Drowning is exacerbating health and socioeconomic inequalities. Poorer communities in all countries generally bear the greatest burden in terms of lives lost and economic pressures, while having the least resources available to improve the safety of their immediate environments. Drowning is also a development issue, with some countries losing the equivalent of about 3% of their annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to fatal and nonfatal drownings ...