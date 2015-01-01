Abstract

"The Perception of DWI Laws: A Study. of the General Awareness and the Attitudes of Public and Official Groups toward Drinking Driving Laws" includes two tasks. The first is a survey of the perception of laws dealing with driving while under the influence of alcohol by selected public and official groups. The second is an experiment to study the best means of increasing the awareness of DWI laws among those members of selected public and official groups and of improving their attitude toward these laws. The survey of the public was accomplished by means of a questionnaire. 'lost of the questions focused on the subjects' awareness of and attitudes toward the drinking driving situation and the laws governing it. Approximately half of the public group were unaware of the definition of the drinking driving laws. Awareness of penalties was even lower. All groups, public and official, showed a minimal knowledge of the actual drinking driving situation as it would relate to the legal definition. The experiment, designed to improve awareness and attitudes toward these laws and the situation of drinking driving, exposed the public and official groups to one of three educational treatments: a lecture, a pamphlet, or a breath test. A combination of the treatments used in this experiment spread over a long period of time could succeed in educating the public to the concept of blood alcohol concentration and to the attendant drinking driving behavioral factors.