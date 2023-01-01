|
Citation
|
Rowangould D, Sullivan J, Pezeshknejad P. Vermont Agency of Transportation, 2023-01. Barre, VT USA: Vermont Agency of Transportation (SPR) Research Section, 2023.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright 2023, Vermont Agency of Transportation)
|
Abstract
|
Ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in rural and small communities is becoming increasingly important as planners seek to encourage active travel and eliminate traffic-related injuries and fatalities, consistent with Vision Zero. One area of focus is the protection of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, who face a significant risk of injury or death in a traffic collision. The risks to pedestrians are particularly high when crossing roadways in high-risk areas such as high-speed and low pedestrian-volume rural roads and between intersections where drivers may not expect them. One concern in rural communities is that pedestrians may face a heightened risk in rural transition zones as they approach the boundary of a city, town, or village from a higher-speed rural highway. In these settings drivers' perceptions may lag behind their changing surroundings, and their awareness of reduced speed limits and the presence of pedestrians may be diminished.