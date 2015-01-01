Abstract

This document is a progress report for a project on reducing gun violence lists the major project goals and describes the researchers’ progress in accomplishing those goals; the authors describe opportunities for training and professional development stemming from the project, how the results have been disseminated, plans for the next reporting period, participants and other collaborators, a detailed impact statement, and problems encountered or changes made to the original project plan.



This progress report provides insights into a project aimed at reducing gun violence through integrated forensic evidence collection. The four major project goals are: to document how New Jersey (NJ) has implemented and institutionalized its firearms forensic evidence and intelligence capabilities; to examine and assess the NJ systems and initiatives that have developed and supported the collection and analysis of firearms forensic evidence; to examine and assess the effect of those systems and initiatives on the production of forensic evidence and lead generation for law enforcement investigators; and to examine the impact of forensic systems and initiatives on NJ gun violence. The report lays out the accomplishments pertaining to each of the four goals, and lists opportunities for training and professional development as well as efforts to disseminate the project results to date. The researchers also discuss their plans for project activities for the next reporting period, aimed at accomplishing the four stated goals; they have no final products to report in this document, however project impacts listed include development of the discipline, incremental organizational changes to the NJ State Police and its municipal police partners, and the development of human resources, including crime and intelligence analysists to support tactical and strategic intelligence analysis.