Road accidents represent a significant contributor to premature death among young individuals on a global scale. Within OECD countries, this cause accounts for 35-40% of injury-related fatalities among teenagers and young adults (OECD-ECMT, 2008). In Thailand, individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 constitute approximately 10-15% of all road traffic fatalities (Road Traffic Death Data Integration (RTDDI), Bureau of Non-Communicable Disease, Thailand).



In the past, the norm for the majority of students in Thailand was to travel to school independently, either by foot or by bicycle. However, in recent times, there has been a noticeable shift in transportation habits, with parents increasingly opting to accompany their children to school by motorcycle or private car. Furthermore, many high school students now choose to ride their own motorcycles to school, even if they live within walking or cycling distance. The reason behind this trend can be attributed to concerns surrounding traffic safety and security, particularly for primary school students. The preference for motorcycles is based on their perceived convenience, while walking and cycling are deemed less safe in terms of both traffic safety and personal security.



The present study reports on the incidence of accidents involving school students during their commute in Thailand, as well as the corresponding modes of travel to school as outlined in Table 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3, respectively. Results indicate that the predominant mode of transportation is motorcycles, either driven independently by students or accompanied by their parents. Although the data suggests a decrease in the incidence of fatalities since 2016, the rate remains substantially high. This is the need for further examination and proactive measures to ensure students safety during travel to school.



It is very likely that improving driving behaviour can decrease the accident rate significantly. In Thailand, many activities, such as raising public awareness of safe driving through public events and media, improving road geometries, and law enforcement, have been deployed to manage changes in driving behaviour in order to reduce the number of accidents. However, the number of road fatalities in Thailand has still not shown any sign of reduction.



During the last few years, ATRANS Common Research Projects have been attempting to understand traffic safety culture of Thai youngsters. The studies related to youngsters' driving behaviour (2017-2018), road safety education for youngsters (2018-2020), and safe routes to school program (2021-2022). It has been found that students, mainly motorcyclists, are less likely to perceive road accidents as a serious problem. As a result, they value the convenience of unsafe driving behaviours, such as not wearing a helmet, speeding, and drunk driving, more than the cost of accidents. Road safety education can change road user and driver behaviour, but it must be a structured process. Road safety education should not only provide knowledge of traffic rules and driving skills but also influence attitudes and perceptions toward risk awareness. Instructional and supportive interventions can encourage knowingly risky behaviour and knowingly safe behaviour, while motivational interventions can influence fluently safe behaviour. However, in the previous ATRANS project, the designed motivational intervention to encourage habitual behaviour did not seem to be successful because the designed activity was not attractive. Thus, a new design of motivational interventions is needed.



Developing a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program involves examining the journeys that students make to and from school and identifying ways to improve safety on these routes. The ATRANS SRTS project found that the majority of students use motorcycles to get to school, even if they live very close, but some are interested in walking, cycling, or using public transport. However, certain needs must be addressed to improve the routes to schools, particularly ensuring that physical infrastructure is safe, comfortable, and attractive. The project also found that young people are less likely to evaluate where and how the current infrastructure is unsafe because they use their routes to school every day and are familiar with the traffic situation and infrastructure. They may not be clear about what constitutes safe and unsafe infrastructure and speed, which may contribute to risky driving behaviours. Additionally, those who have basic knowledge of highway engineering are more aware of safe systems and speeds than those who do not have this knowledge (some students cannot identify safe and unsafe road infrastructure and speeds).



Objectives The objectives of this research are: (1) to educate students on road safety assessment and basic engineering design, and (2) to allow students having experiences in auditing road safety and redesigning safer routes to school. This process is to stimulate critical thinking on road safety, leading to increased risk perception, and safe driving behaviour.



Hypothesis This research attempted to evaluate the effect of integrated programmes for road safety participation on motorcyclist's attitudes toward risk awareness and safe riding behaviour among the youths. The hypothesis is that knowledge provisions involving road safety, safe systems and basic engineering design, along with motivational intervention and practical training, may build attitudes toward risk awareness and riding behaviour to be safer on the provided road infrastructure. This integrated programme, which allows the youths assess their familiar roads based on the RSA principle, would be an effective motivational intervention for road safety education.



To prove this hypothesis the percentage of change in attitude toward risk awareness and safe riding behaviour should be significantly more positive. In short term, this integration of road safety education with engineering design, may motivate students to comply with traffic rules, avoid risks, act safely, and then survive on the unsafe infrastructure. In long term, it may influence students' attitudes towards risk awareness and habitual safe behaviour...