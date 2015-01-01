Abstract

NHTSA periodically evaluates current and past market trends and crash data to understand how the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) affect motor vehicle safety. NHTSA requested a crash data and market survey analyses of selected vehicle and equipment categories; this report describes that research. Battelle and UMTRI evaluated market size for each specific vehicle classification or equipment type, which all have some form of unique relevance in the FMVSS. The crash data and market survey covers (1) large passenger vehicles 8,500 to 10,000 lbs GVWR, trucks, and SUVs excluded from FMVSS No. 208 air bag requirements (Class 2B); (2) limousines over 10,000 lbs GVWR or longer than the FMVSS No. 214 wheelbase exclusion; (3) "entertainer" buses and motor homes over 26,000 lbs GVWR; (4) medium buses that carry 11 or more occupants with GVWR from 10,000 lbs to 26,000 lbs; and (5) motorcycle helmets. A market survey was conducted for all five vehicle and equipment categories, while the crash data analysis was conducted only for Class 2B large passenger vehicles of GVWR 8,500 lbs to 10,000 lbs.