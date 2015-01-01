Abstract

Rationale

The issue of road safety has been put on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)

agenda to achieve halve of road deaths and serious injuries be reduced by 2030, as shown in

Fig. 1 [1], with the following details.

✓ National road safety action plan by 2030

✓ Accede to 1 or more core road-safety UN legal instrument

✓ New roads with technical standards

✓ 75% of existing road travels meeting technical standards

✓ 100% of new and used vehicles meeting safety standards

✓ 50% of vehicles with reduced speed-related accidents

✓ Motorcycle riders with standard helmet ~100%

✓ Child safety belt ~100%

✓ 50% reduction in alcohol-related accidents

✓ No cell phone usage while driving

✓ Regulation for professional driver’s rest period

✓ Minimize time between road accident and 1st professional emergency care



Thailand was ranked the second highest rate of traffic-incident related fatalities in the

world by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, as shown in Fig. 3 [3], where a majority of

these victims are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 29 years with main

cause of accidents and crashes due to human errors, which can be prevented, such as

(1) Over Speeding

(2) Drunken Driving

(3) Distractions to Driver

(4) Red Light Jumping

(5) Avoiding Safety Gears like Seat belts and Helmets ....