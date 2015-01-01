Abstract

For the purposes of this fact sheet, the term "older"—in relation to population, drivers, occupants, and nonoccupants—refers to people 65 and older.



Key Findings • In 2021 there were 7,489 people 65 and older killed in traffic crashes in the United States, accounting for 17 percent of all traffic fatalities. From 2020 to 2021 there was a 14-percent increase in the number of people 65 and older killed in traffic crashes.



• In 2021 there were 55.8 million people—17 percent of the total U.S. population—who were 65 and older.



• The older population traffic fatality rates per 100,000 population in 2021 was 13.41, an increase of 11 percent from 12.09 in 2020.



• Older female drivers accounted for 20 percent of all female driver fatalities in 2021, compared with 16 percent for the older-male-driver fatalities.



• Among the older population, the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population in 2021 was highest for the 85-and-older age group.



• Older drivers made up 21 percent of all licensed drivers in 2021 and 13 percent of drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021.



• In 2021 most traffic fatalities in crashes involving older drivers occurred during the daytime (72%), on weekdays (70%), and were in multi-vehicle crashes (69%). These percentages are higher compared to all fatalities (46% were during the daytime, 58% were on weekdays, and 46% were in multi-vehicle crashes).



• Among passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2021, when restraint use was known, those occupants 65 and older were restrained 70 percent of the time, compared to 45 percent for those occupants under 65.



• Seventy-one percent of older pedestrian fatalities in 2021 occurred at non- intersection locations, compared to 85 percent for those under 65.



This fact sheet contains information on fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes based on data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and non-fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes from the Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS). A change instituted with the release of 2020 data is rounding estimates to the nearest whole number instead of the nearest thousand for all police-reported crashes, including injury estimates. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on FARS and CRSS.



Due to a vehicle classification change, the 2020 and later-year vehicle type classifications are not comparable to 2019 and earlier-year vehicle type classifications. This change affects any analysis with a vehicle component to it. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on Product Information Catalog and Vehicle Listing (vPIC).



A motor vehicle traffic crash is defined as an incident that involved one or more motor vehicles in-transport that originated on or had a harmful event (injury or damage) on a public trafficway, such as a road or highway. Crashes that occurred on private property not regularly used by the public for transport, including some parts of parking lots and driveways, are excluded. The terms "motor vehicle traffic crash" and "traffic crash" are used interchangeably in this document.