Abstract

The term young driver refers to a person 15 to 20 years old operating a motor vehicle. People in this age group generally obtain their licenses for the first time and many are under graduated driver licensing (GDL) programs as they learn driving skills.



Key Findings



• In 2021 there were 2,116 young drivers who died in traffic crashes, an 11-percent increase from 1,899 in 2020.



• The number of licensed young drivers increased by 1.3 percent from 2020 to 2021.



• In 2021 there were an estimated 203,256 young drivers injured in traffic crashes, an increase of 7 percent from 189,959 in 2020.



• Young drivers accounted for 8.4 percent of all drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021. However, young drivers were only 5.0 percent of all licensed drivers in 2021.



• Young drivers involved in police-reported traffic crashes increased by 22 percent from 1,105,498 in 2020 to 1,349,626 in 2021. However, young drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes increased by 11 percent from 4,588 in 2020 to 5,088 in 2021.



• The rate of drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers for young female drivers was 25.51 in 2021. For young male drivers in 2021 the involvement rate was 60.28, more than twice that of young female drivers.



• Of the young drivers of passenger vehicles killed with known restraint use, 52 percent were unrestrained at the time of the traffic crashes in 2021, which is slightly higher than the percentage of all drivers of passenger vehicles killed (50%).



• Although people under 21 are legally prohibited from drinking alcohol, 27 percent of young drivers 15 to 20 years old who were killed in traffic crashes in 2021 had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) of .01 grams per deciliter (g/dL) or higher; 22 percent had BACs of .08 g/dL or higher.



This fact sheet contains information on fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes based on data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and non-fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes from the Crash Report Sampling System (CRSS). A change instituted with the release of 2020 data is rounding estimates to the nearest whole number instead of the nearest thousand for all police-reported crashes, including injury estimates. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on FARS and CRSS.



Due to a vehicle classification change, the 2020 and later-year vehicle type classifications are not comparable to 2019 and earlier-year vehicle type classifications. This change affects any analysis with a vehicle component to it. Refer to the end of this publication for more information on Product Information Catalog and Vehicle Listing (vPIC).



A motor vehicle traffic crash is defined as an incident that involved one or more motor vehicles in-transport that originated on or had a harmful event (injury or damage) on a public trafficway, such as a road or highway. Crashes that occurred on private property not regularly used by the public for transport, including some parts of parking lots and driveways, are excluded. The terms "motor vehicle traffic crash" and "traffic crash" are used interchangeably in this document • During 2021 there were 277 motorcycle riders 15 to 20 years old killed in traffic crashes, and an additional estimated 4,818 in that age group were injured.