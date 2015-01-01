SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mohr ALA, Logan BK. National Institute of Justice. U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, 2023.

(Copyright 2023, National Institute of Justice)

 

This document reports on research that aimed to better characterize the contribution to drug-impaired driving in the U.S. associated with compounds that are not included as part of the standardized scope of testing set forth by the NSC-ADID recommendations.
This research report describes a project that aimed to comprehensively test blood samples collected and submitted for analysis to a reference laboratory for both Tier I and Tier II drugs and other emergent substances, including NPS in suspected Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (DUID) cases. The report presents the following information: the authors’ research questions; research design, methods, analytical and data analysis techniques, including sample acquisition and assessment; participants and other collaborating organizations; changes in approach to research and reasons for change; and outcomes for the five objectives. The authors’ objectives were: sample acquisition and analysis; method development and validation for identified analytes of interest; Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluations; four-year assessment of DUID drug concentrations; and dissemination of research findings.

