Abstract

Military service is a unique form of employment. Civilians join the military, entering a contract of service with the state, and in doing so hand over many of their civilian liberties in the process. For many young Australians, joining the Australian Defence Force (ADF) is a great privilege, offering significant opportunities, excitement, and a chance to be involved in service of the nation. For many service personnel, the history of Australian military service is personified in the character of the Australian Digger who represents the highest standards of professionalism and proficiency.



The research in this report, however, shows that military service is not without its costs. The costs of service can be loss of life, physical and mental injury, and the challenge of re-entering society once service has concluded. Military personnel are aware of some of these potential costs and are willing to bear them. Military personnel are, however, less aware of other costs associated with the effects of transition into the military institution. These costs include profound resocialisation as a service member, service at home and abroad in a hierarchical and command-and-control organisation, the posting cycle, deployment, military institutional abuse, and negligible duty of care by the ADF and the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA).



The recommendations in this report are located near the relevant subject area. Our recommendations relate directly to our findings. They respond to the key social mechanisms that we identify as generating the issues in the report. They are fraternity (or tribalism), gender (or martial masculinities) and exceptionalism (the civil-military culture gap). The recommendations suggest strategies that address these three matters while recognising that they are also in tension with the militaries need and function to prioritise tactical dominance.



This report maps service and transition experiences to illuminate how and why some ex-service personnel reach points of despair and suicidality, or find resilience and hope in their lives. The need for such an investigation is highlighted by the data on self-harm and suicide among ex-service members.1 This data shows that both male and female ex-service members are more likely to take their live than members of the general population.



The aim of this report is to provide evidence of the ways that military service and transition can lead to self-harm and suicidality. The interviews demonstrate the ways that ADF service and transition and systems and culture are implicated in serving and ex-serving ADF member wellbeing and trauma.



The interview data in this report was conducted under the independent

research of Open Door: Understanding and Supporting Service Personnel and

their Families research initiative at Flinders University in South Australia.

The report is funded by the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran

Suicide, which has no direct engagement with the research participants or

their stories.